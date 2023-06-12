Everything we know about new Love Island bombshells Leah and Charlotte

Two stunning new bombshells will enter the Love Island villa tonight.

Brunette beauties Leah Taylor and Charlotte Sumner are sure to turn heads upon their arrival.

Find out everything you need to know about the new arrivals in their pre-show interviews below:

Leah Taylor

Age: 27

From: Mancester

Occupation: Business Owner (Social Media Marketing)

Why Love Island and why now?

I’ve realised through past experiences exactly what I want in life when it comes to love. I’m ready to find it now and I’m not going to wait around. I’ve figured out what it is that I look for in a person, which means my bar is set really high.

What do you think you’ll bring to the Villa?

I think I will bring lots of fun, positive vibes, good advice and hopefully all the love that I’m ready to give to the right guy.

What’s your ‘elevator pitch’ for why someone should want to date you?

I would say I honestly have so much love to give and being in love is the best thing you can ever experience. I’m ready for everything that comes with it and the hardships you have to go through in order to make that commitment and find the one.

If there was one thing you’d want your new fellow Islanders to know about you, what would it be?

I can do a backflip, it’s my party trick from when I used to dance competitvely.

Why would you say you’re single?

I’m single because I haven’t yet found a person who wants the same things as me. I’ve had some great experiences with love but nothing worth settling for.

How would friends/family describe you?

My friends and family would say I’m a bit silly, I’m always the person making stupid videos or doing something daft. I’m definitely fun and very go-with-the-flow type of girl.

Best / worst date story?

When it comes to dating stories, I don’t have any that have gone terribly wrong, but I’m actually sad about that because when people tell me they’ve had these terrible experiences, it always makes for a funny story.

What gives you the ‘ick’?

When a guy has a yoghurt and takes the lid off and licks it. Another one is when guys try to shout and they don’t have a shouting voice. I’m only little but I can shout the house down if I need to.

Do you fall in love quickly?

This is difficult because I would have said that I was a slow-burner, but I think that’s because I’ve been more closed off in the past. In all honesty, I’m such a hopeless romantic and now because I know what I want, I can’t wait to be in love again.

If you had to pick three of the most important things you look for in a partner what would they be?

Morals, we have to have the same morals. They have to be family oriented because I am and I want my family to be a part of our relationship. The last one is that they have to share the same goals.

Do you have any claims to fame?

When I was a dancer, I actually danced at the EMAs and danced for Rita Ora and Camila Cabello.

This year marks series 10 of Love Island. Do you have a favourite show moment from any of the previous seasons?

My favourite thing I’ve ever watched is Maura’s [Higgins] best bits, she’s one of my best friends so we watched it together one night and couldn’t stop laughing, she’s hilarious.

If you had to pick three celebrities to be in the Villa with you as fellow Islanders who would they be and why?

Lewis Hamilton because he’s fit and I can ask him about F1 because I love watching it. Lewis Hamilton x three!

If money was no object, what would be your ideal first date?

I really like scuba diving. I’ve been in the Maldives but I did it on my own so if I could do that as a date, that would be incredible.

Charlotte Sumner

Age: 30

From: Bournemouth

Occupation: Dental Nurse

Why Love Island and why now?

Friends and family kept telling me to apply for Love Island so I thought, why not? The age I’m at and the experiences I’ve had, I feel ready to meet my Mr Right.

What do you think you’ll bring to the Villa?

I’ll bring fun! I’m very genuine, I’m a girls’ girl, I give good advice but sometimes I need to take the advice that I give to my girls.

What’s your ‘elevator pitch’ for why someone should want to date you?

I’m fun, spontaneous, kind, caring and loyal.

If there was one thing you’d want your new fellow Islanders to know about you what would it be?

That I’m hard work but I’m worth it.

Why would you say you’re single?

I’m single because I’ve not met someone who ticks all of the boxes and I’ve got quite a long list.

How would friends/family describe you?

Fun, caring, bubbly and confident. I’m up for anything too, they’d say I’m adventurous.

What’s your best or worst date story?

The best date I went on was with an Italian guy I met who wanted to take me to Milan but I only agreed to it if my best friend could come. The guy flew us both out to Milan for fashion week and put us up in the Armani hotel, it was incredible.

What gives you the ‘ick’?

When guys do fancy dress and they’re dressed up as a piece of toast or an old woman.

Do you fall in love quickly?

No, it takes me a little while I’m a slow burner.

If you had to pick three of the most important things you look for in a partner what would they be?

I need to be sexually attracted to them but they also need to be kind-hearted and laid-back.

If you had to pick three celebrities to be in the Villa with you as fellow Islanders who would they be and why?

Jamie Dornan for eye candy, someone geeky like Harry Potter and my last one would be Paddington Bear, I love him so much.

If money was no object, what would be your ideal first date?

I’d want something cute like a picnic with all my favourite snacks, he could actually invite Paddington Bear for a marmalade sandwich.