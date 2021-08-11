Love Island bombshell Brett’s identical twin reveals he’s already receiving online abuse

The model entered the villa at the end of Tuesday night's episode

Brett Staniland’s identical twin has revealed his brother is already receiving online abuse.

The model and PHD student entered the Love Island villa at the end of Tuesday’s episode as a bombshell.

While Brett is on the show, his social media accounts are being run by his brother Scott, who reminded viewers to be kind.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Scott said: “Brett on the show for 12 seconds… People are just so lovely aren’t they.”

“Suicides from the show, mental health government advisor from the show, multiple campaigns to show online abuse…. Changes?”

In another post, he wrote: “Running Brett’s accounts for the next few days. Please keep the comment section positive.”

Huge changes were made to the show’s duty of care processes back in 2019, following the deaths of two former contestants.

The popular reality show came under fire that year, after former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis sadly took their own lives.

As part of the show’s newly improved welfare plan, this year’s contestants will be offered “a minimum of eight therapy sessions” after the show, and will receive training on the impact of social media.

Before the new season kicked off, Love Island bosses sent a warning to online trolls, urging them to “think before they post”.

This year’s contestants Aaron Francis and Kaz Kamwi have received vile racist abuse online, while Chloe Burrows has received death threats.