Love Island 2023 stars reveal plans to move in together

Love Island 2023 star Casey O’Gorman has revealed his plans to move in with his co-stars Tom Clare and Will Young.

The recruitment consultant was dumped from the villa on Tuesday night alongside Rosie Seabrook, after the couple received the fewest votes from the public.

In his post-exit interview, Casey spoke about his close friendship with Tom and Will, and revealed they plan on moving in together.

He said: “My two boys in the Villa were Tom and Will. I just had the best time with them and it was just constant jokes! We bounced off each other whatever we did and we were so, so similar and it was so nice to have that in there.”

“Life can get way too serious. To have those boys around you, you can just have a laugh and realise it’s not that deep in the grand scheme of things.”

“We did say to each other we’d live together…but not sure what the girls will think of that! We’re going to have a group WhatsApp chat, ‘The Three Musketeers’ and go from there…!”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

