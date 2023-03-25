Love Island 2022 star ‘joins the cast’ of Made in Chelsea

Charlie Radnedge has reportedly joined the cast of Made in Chelsea.

The reality star appeared on the 2022 series of Love Island, and chose to bring Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Tasha Ghouri.

He subsequently coupled up with Ekin-Su, but was dumped from the villa after just eight days alongside Antigoni Buxton.

According to The UK Sun, Charlie has now been snapped up to appear in the new season of Made in Chelsea – which begins on Monday, March 27.

The publication have reported that the reality star recently dropped hints about joining the cast on his Playtime podcast.

Questioned by his co-host Made in Chelsea star Miles Nazaire about things he had in the pipeline, Charlie said: “There’s a few things in the mixer.”

“We can’t discuss it yet. I’m a bit on edge about it to be honest.”

“We can’t really talk about it on here,” Charlie told his co-host.

“I go through waves… It makes sense in a lot of aspects and not in others. I think that’s what’s making me feel a little bit anxious today.”

The Love Island 2022 star admitted it was “annoying” for fans to listen to the podcast episode without being given any specifics about what they were talking about.

However, Miles assured their listeners: “There will be a time when we talk about this. It won’t be too long.”