Louise Redknapp ‘taking each day as it comes’ after ex-husband Jamie remarried

Louise Redknapp has said she’s “taking each day as it comes” in a candid new interview after her ex-husband Jamie remarried.

The former couple split in 2017 and share two sons – Charles, 17, and 13-year-old Beau.

Last month, Jamie married his pregnant model girlfriend Frida Andersson after over a year of dating.

Speaking to The Sun’s Fabulous magazine, Louise revealed her sons are keen for her to start dating again following her split from their father.

The 47-year-old said: “[My sons] always say: ‘When are you going to [date]?’ Dating just takes time.”

“On my days off, going out and having a social life is not my priority. It’s being a mum and stocking up the fridge. All my boys care about is me being happy – whatever that is.”

The singer continued: “It sounds basic, but I’ve got two things that are really important to me right now: my kids, because I want to be a solid part of their life, and my work.”

“Right now, that’s enough for me, I’m not saying forever. I’m learning to just be OK with myself. I’m not loving myself, but I’ve been OK. I’m getting there.”

“I take each day as it comes. I have no expectations in life. I am really grateful that I’m surrounded by amazing friends. The most important thing is that they’re with you through good and bad. Everyone’s got good and bad times in their lives and you want people by your side through it all.”