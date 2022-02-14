Lottie Tomlinson admits her pregnancy was a ‘surprise’ as she gushes over boyfriend Lewis Burton

Lottie Tomlinson has admitted her pregnancy was a “surprise”.

The 23-year-old announced she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend Lewis Burton on Friday, after over a year of dating.

During a Q&A on Instagram on Sunday, the influencer revealed her pregnancy wasn’t planned, as she recalled the moment she told Lewis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LT 🍒 (@lottietomlinson)

After a fan asked if she filmed the moment she found out she was pregnant, she replied: “I didn’t ever think I’d be pregnant! I was late on my period and I thought I’d just rule it out by doing a test… then I see this little special surprise.”

When asked how she told Lewis, the influencer confessed: “I ran into the bedroom screaming that I was pregnant!”

“He’s[Lewis] so excited. He’s gonna be the best dad, he’s been an amazing support to me so far,” she added.

Talking about her first trimester, Lottie also told fans: “I’ve been feeling really good. I’m lucky I haven’t had any sickness, been a little extra tired but I’m coming through that now I’m in my second trimester.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LT 🍒 (@lottietomlinson)

“I just feel so full of love and its the most amazing feeling growing my baby.”

“I’ve been excited about doing this for so long as I can remember so I’m just enjoying every minute of it.”

During her Q&A session, the 23-year-old also revealed she’s due to give birth in August.

Lottie and Lewis confirmed their shock romance in August 2020, after they were papped kissing in Ibiza.

The news shocked fans, as it came just six months after Lewis’ ex Caroline Flack died by suicide.

Sources previously claimed Lottie and Lewis bonded over their grief, after meeting at a house party hosted by Caroline’s close friend Lou Teasdale that May.

Lewis lost Caroline in February, and Lottie has had to deal with the death of her sister and mother in recent years.

Lottie’s 18-year-old sister Félicité died following an accidental drug overdose in 2019, less than three years after she lost her mother Johannah to cancer.

A source previously told MailOnline: “Lewis and Lottie have grown close after spending time together at a party at Lou’s house. They have been meeting up in secret for weeks but their newfound friendship hasn’t gone unnoticed by mutual pals.”

“Not all of Caroline’s friends are happy with how the situation appears to be developing but can understand that both Lottie and Lewis have been there for each other as a shoulder to cry on.”

On February 15, 2020, the TV presenter was found dead at her flat in London, months after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting Lewis.

Following an inquest into her death, a coroner ruled that Caroline took her own life after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.