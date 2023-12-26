Lily Allen and David Arbour share loved-up snaps from safari holiday after shutting down split rumours

Lily Allen and David Arbour have shared loved-up snaps from a safari holiday to India, after shutting down split rumours.

The couple posted pictures on Instagram from their safari buggy in Delhi, India as they enjoyed a romantic holiday together.

The Not Fair singer captioned the series of photos with three emojis: an Indian flag, a Christmas tree and a tiger.

The Grammy Award winner was on holiday in Paris recently with her two daughters – Ethel, 12, and Marnie, 10 – whom she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper.

Lily shared pictures from the holiday on her Instagram but covered her daughters’ faces in them.

A mystery man was also blurred out in the photos as he posed with her two girls under the Eiffel Tower, although fans speculated it was her husband David.

Fans feared Lily and David had split in October, after the singer appeared to unfollow her husband on Instagram.

The day after the unfollowing, The Sun reported that the couple have barely spent time together over the past few months.

Lily was based in London during the summer as she starred in the West End production of The Pillowman, while David reportedly stayed in New York.

An insider claimed: “Lily and David have barely been together for the past three months and have been living separate lives.”

“When she was in London for The Pillowman, David was spotted at one performance in July before Lily was left by herself.”

“In her downtime, Lily would be with mates in London or her kids. When she went back to the US with them, there was no sign of David,” the source added. The Smile singer confirmed back in 2020 that she had tied the knot with the Stranger Things actor – following reports that the couple had already obtained a wedding licence. Lily stunned in a Dior dress, as she enjoyed low-key celebrations with her new husband and her two daughters Ethel-Mary and Marnie-Rose. The couple wed in the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Vegas, which was reportedly carried out by Brendan Paul – owner of the chapel and one of the most famous Elvis impersonators in Las Vegas. Following their ceremony, the newly weds enjoyed a meal in popular American fast food chain In-N-Out – where they tucked into burgers while the bride wore a face mask. The songstress was previously married to Sam Cooper, but the pair separated in 2015 after four years of marriage