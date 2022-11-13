Liam Reardon reveals whether he’d ever go back on Love Island – after splitting from Millie Court

Liam Reardon has revealed whether he’d ever go back on Love Island, after splitting from Millie Court.

The former couple shot to fame after winning the 2021 series of the hit dating show, but they sadly called it quits in July.

This year’s Love Island saw the return of 2018 bombshell Adam Collard in a shock twist, and Liam has now revealed whether he too would return to the show.

He told The Sun: “I personally I wouldn’t. That’s up to Adam, do what he likes. I wouldn’t because you know, I love my experience.”

“I spent it with Millie and you know everyone I met on the show. So I wouldn’t want to redo the experience or it go any differently. I wouldn’t want to go any other way.”

In the same interview, Liam admitted he still loves Millie “to bits”, despite their recent breakup.

He said: “She’s doing amazing. I’m still her biggest fan. You know, I still love her to bits and she’s still doing great.”

Although another Love Island stint isn’t on the cards for Liam, he did recently sign up for Celebs Go Dating in the hopes of finding love.

In a teaser, the Welshman said: “I’ve joined the Agency because it’s been a long, long time since I’ve last dated, and I think it should be a good way to get myself back out there and if I can get a bit of advice on the way – then even better.”

“My usual type used to be a tanned brunette. My ex-girlfriend kind of changed all that, so I just kind of am happy with blondes, brunettes, anything now; it’s more about personality.”

“And yeah, I’d just love someone who is career driven, independent and outgoing.”