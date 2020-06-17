The Atomic Kitten star is "in bits"

Kerry Katona shares her devastation after daughter Molly moves back to Ireland

Kerry Katona has admitted she’s “in bits” after her eldest daughter Molly moved back to Ireland.

After spending months in the UK during the coronavirus lockdown, the 18-year-old flew back to Dublin – where she’s lived with her grandparents since she was 15.

The mother-of-five, who shares Molly with former Westlife star Brian McFadden, said she was devastated to say goodbye to her eldest daughter – after spending so much time together during lockdown.

Writing in her new! magazine column, Kerry told fans: “I’ve been in bits all week because our Molly has gone back to Ireland after months of staying with us during lockdown.”

“That girl is my best friend and we’re completely inseparable,” she added, “So for me it’s like having my right arm ripped off.”

Molly has been living with her grandparents, Brian McFadden’s parents, in Artane since she was 15 – so she could attend school in Ireland.

Kerry previously told OK! Magazine that Molly moved in with her grandparents to focus on becoming a surgeon.

Brian and Kerry were married at 22, both at the peak of their careers in Westlife and Atomic Kitten.

The pair divorced in 2006 after four years of marriage, and the former couple share two children – Molly, 18, and Lilly-Sue, 17.

