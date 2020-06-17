WATCH: Kate Middleton surprises school kids for a special Zoom chat

The mother-of-three spoke about the 'importance of kindness'

Kate Middleton gave a group of young students the best surprised when she appeared on a special Zoom call this week.

The Duchess of Cambridge joined the children at the Waterloo Academy in Blackpool virtually and spoke about the “importance of kindness.”

Oak National Academy shared a clip of the sweet video on their official Instagram account.

“Drumroll please… 🥁🥁🥁⠀,” they captioned the post.

“This week, we’re absolutely thrilled to have The Duchess of Cambridge leading our assembly on kindness ❗️❤️👫⠀.”

⠀

“HRH and the lovely pupils from Waterloo Primary Academy will be exploring what it means to be kind 😁⠀.”

⠀

“This assembly was created in collaboration with children’s mental health charity @_place2be.”

The footage features the 38-year-old asking the children what kindness means to them.

“Who wants to tell me what kindness means?” she asked the students.

“Treat people as you want to be treated,” one child replied.

“Sharing. That’s kindness,” another added.

The sweet online conversation is part of an online assembly that Kate will lead for the online homeschooling hub later this week.

