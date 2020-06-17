Love Island star reveals what’s REALLY going on between Maura Higgins and Michael Griffiths

Fans are convinced the pair are having a "secret romance"

Love Island star reveals what’s REALLY going on between Maura Higgins and...

Love Island star Danny Williams has revealed what’s really going on between Maura Higgins and Michael Griffiths.

The Irish beauty was spotted having dinner with Michael and other Love Island stars at celebrity hotspot Sheesh Chigwell over the weekend – and fans think they looked “very close”.

However Danny, who was at dinner with them, has insisted there’s “nothing” going on between them.

The reality star shared photos from their outing on Instagram, and a fan account commented: “What’s going on with Michael and Maura?”

And Danny simply responded: “…nothing.”

Maura has been single ever since she split from Curtis Pritchard back in March.

Around the same time she split from Curtis, Maura was linked to her Dancing On Ice partner Alexander Demetriou.

However Maura later denied any rumours of romance between them.

