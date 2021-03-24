Jake Quickenden admits he ‘questioned humanity’ after trolls targeted his newborn baby

The reality star welcomed his first child in February

Jake Quickenden has admitted he questioned humanity after trolls targeted his newborn baby.

The singer and his girlfriend Sophie Church welcomed their first child together last month, a baby boy named Leo Oliver.

Just hours after he announced their son’s birth, Jake received awful messages about his newborn baby – including death threats.

Speaking to MailOnline, the 32-year-old said: “When you put yourself out there and you do reality TV you have got to expect that some people aren’t going to like you and I totally get that.”

“I understand people might say I’m annoying and I’ve got big teeth or whatever – and I couldn’t really give a s*** but when its targeted towards my baby or my Mrs., who isn’t really in the public eye, or a newborn baby that can’t defend himself, it makes you question humanity.”

“If you don’t like someone, you don’t have to tell them, it’s fine, just move on and don’t comment,” he continued.

“It has been tough with the comments but its water off a duck’s back now. I’ve had enough trolls the past 10 years that you get used to it but when it’s about your baby it is a different matter.”

“I feel sorry for them to be honest, if you’ve got enough time to make a profile or comment hate towards someone you don’t know it is a reflection on yourself.”

Speaking about life as a new dad, the former I’m A Celeb star said: “I’m tired – living off of Red Bull but enjoying every second. It is amazing but much harder than I thought.”

“It is draining and I’m tired all the time and I’m constantly cleaning up sick. There’s no time to do any housework.

“It’s the lack of time, you’re needed 24/7. I have found myself settling him, putting him down and thinking ‘I can brush my teeth’ but as soon as I start walking out the room I hear him crying, so I hold him again.”

“My mum used to say to me ‘you’ll realise when you have your own’ and I used to think ‘whatever mum’ but now I do, I realise how hard it is.”

Jake’s son is named after his late brother Oliver, who died in 2012 following a battle with osteosarcoma.

Leo is Jake’s first child, but Sophie is already mum to a son named Freddie from a previous relationship.

The couple announced their pregnancy back in September, after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage the year prior.