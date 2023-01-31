Inside Molly-Mae Hague’s £30k pre and post-birth care

Molly-Mae Hague welcomed her first child with her beau Tommy Fury on January 23.

The couple announced the birth of their baby girl, whose name has yet to be revealed, via Instagram on Monday evening.

It has since been reported that the PrettyLittleThing creative director dropped an eye-watering £30,000 to check into the prestigious Portland Hospital in London.

Portland Hospital is well-known for having housed A-list patients including Love Island 2018’s Dani Dyer, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Meghan Markle.

A source told The UK Sun: “Money was no object for Molly and Tommy when it came to deciding where to give birth.”

“The couple wanted the very best for their daughter and they definitely got that.”

“Tommy has already been back to work, so Molly has turned to her own mum for support.”

The source continued: “They haven’t headed back to Manchester yet and have set up round the clock security to protect their £3.5 million home while they are away.”

Molly-Mae is reportedly staying with her mum Debbie Gordon while she recovers and learns the ropes of being a new mum.

Portland Hospital boasts 36 private rooms as well as a nursery, 24-hour room service and luxurious Molton Brown toiletries.

New mums can enjoy a “celebration meal” after giving birth – which includes afternoon tea, lobster, oysters, foie gras and champagne.