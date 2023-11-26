I’m A Celeb’s Frankie Dettori ‘only agreed to enter the Australian jungle’ on THIS condition

Frankie Dettori reportedly refused to join the cast of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! unless ITV agreed to one condition.

On Wednesday night, the Italian jockey was confirmed as a bombshell campmate.

He later entered the jungle alongside professional boxer Tony Bellew.

According to The UK Mirror, Frankie only signed up to I’m A Celeb after ITV took out a £100 million insurance policy on his behalf in case he injures himself during a bushtucker trial.

A source said: “Frankie can earn huge sums by winning races in this country and the prize money is even higher abroad.”

“But even a very small injury in the jungle, such as a damaged finger, could leave him unable to compete.”

“He wants to throw himself into all of the trials that jungle bosses throw at him – he won’t be holding back while he’s in the camp.”