Tony Bellew reveals family tragedy that almost stopped him doing I’m A Celeb

Tony Bellew has revealed a family tragedy which almost stopped him taking part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

On Wednesday night, the professional boxer was confirmed as a bombshell campmate.

He’ll enter the jungle alongside Italian jockey Frankie Dettori.

Tony was close to pulling out of the show as his grandmother passed away at the age of 97 the day after he signed the contract to appear on I’m A Celeb.

Ahead of his stint on the show, the professional boxer said: “If I couldn’t have changed the funeral date I would have renegade. But I’m here now.”

“She was in a home and told my mum: ‘I’ll be able to watch every night’. But I’m sure she’ll be watching wherever she is, whatever she’s doing.”

“I signed it the day before she passed away so there’s no going back now. I signed it and I honoured my agreement. In an ideal world, I would have left it but I signed the day before my nan passed away. I’m going to bury her on the 15th.”

“She was a diamond of an old lady, she was wonderful,” Tony gushed. “I come from a single-parent’s household. My dad left when I was 10.”

“So when you come from where I come from your nan helps around because your mother has to work.”

“So your nan was your second mum. So yeah, she was a lovely woman and had a heart of gold. She’ll be missed by all of us.”