I’m A Celeb star set to eat ‘worse food’ than the rest of the campmates

Boy George is reportedly set to eat “worse food” than the rest of his I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 campmates.

The ITV show will return to our screens on Sunday, November 6, and 10 celebs have already been confirmed for the original line-up for the series.

Two others stars are rumoured to be entering the jungle as bombshell campmates.

I’m A Celeb’s return to our screens means the return of the infamously disgusting eating trials.

Boy George, who revealed that he doesn’t eat meat back in 2018, will be eating differently to his campmates.

However, the vegetarian options brought in for the A-lister are said to be even worse than the options for meat-eaters.

I’m A Celeb’s executive producer told The UK Mirror: “We have always got alternatives if people are vegan or vegetarian and either need to eat in camp, and don’t want to eat the main meal, or for the trials.”

“It’s actually, weirdly, more stinky and more gross than eating the meat products.”

Nine other celebrity campmates have already been confirmed to join Boy George for the upcoming series of I’m A Celeb.

Meanwhile, two more celebrities are rumoured to be joining the series as bombshell campmates, after their co-stars have already set into their temporary home for the next couple of weeks.

McFly star Harry Judd recently sparked rumours he’s set to complete a stint in the Australian jungle.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday to share a snap of himself and his son, the singer wrote: “I’m going away for a month. Having a digital detox. 🤫❤️”

His wife Izzy commented: “😭 what will we do without you! Xxx”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A R R Y J U D D (@harryjudd)

Adding fuel to the rumours, Izzy shared a photo of herself, Harry and their three children and wrote: “Harry is away for work for the next 4 weeks 😱.”

“I can’t say too much but he will be offline. Going to be such a challenge to be apart, separation anxiety is a tough one to navigate at the best of times!”

“Very grateful for family and friends who are supporting me through ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I Z Z Y J U D D (@mrs_izzyjudd)

Harry and Izzy’s cryptic posts have led fans to believes the McFly star will be entering the jungle as another bombshell campmate.

Harry’s McFly bandmate Dougie Poynter was crowned the King of the Jungle back in 2011.

Meanwhile, his bandmate Tom Fletcher’s wife Giovanna was crowned the Queen of the Jungle 2020, which was filmed in Gwrych Castle, Wales.