Here’s what the cast of Love Island Season 4 are up to now

Here’s what the cast of Love Island Season 4 are up to...

Following the premiere of Love Island season 7, we have taken a look back on the popular fourth season of the show.

Season 4 aired back in 2018, and it had some of the most iconic contestants to date.

Take a look at what they’ve been up to since their time on the dating show:

Jack Fincham

Jack Fincham won the 2018 series alongside Dani Dyer.

The beloved couple broke fans hearts when they announced their split in 2019.

Jack went on to appear on TV shows like The All New Full Monty and Celebs Go Dating, and he welcomed his first child with his longtime friend Casey Ranger last year – a baby girl named Blossom.

The reality star is currently dating The Only Way Is Essex star Frankie Sims.

Dani Dyer

After splitting from Jack Fincham, Dani Dyer rekindled her romance with her ex boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

The couple welcomed their first child together in January 2021 – a baby boy named Santiago.

Dani recently made her TV acting debut, as she starred alongside her father Danny in EastEnders.

Laura Anderson

Laura Anderson placed second on the season with model Paul Knops, however their romance did not last long.

After the show, the Scottish star went on to launch her own fitness and lifestyle website called So-LA.

Laura moved to Dubai earlier this year, where she lives with her boyfriend Dane Bowers.

The reality star recently confessed that she and Dane are trying for a baby.

Paul Knops

Paul Knops joined the villa late, and coupled up with Laura Anderson on the show.

Following his split from Laura, Paul has kept a low profile as he focuses on his modelling career.

Kaz Crossley

Kaz Crossley joined the 2018 season in Casa Amor, turning Josh Denzel’s head and leading to a dramatic recoupling.

The couple came in third place, but they split shortly after the show ended.

In 2019, Kaz started dating 2017 contestant Theo Campbell, but they split in February last year.

The former couple are rumoured to appear on the next series of Ex on the Beach.

Josh Denzel

Josh Denzel famously dumped Georgia Steel after falling for Kaz Crosby in Casa Amor.

After dramatically splitting from Kaz, Josh started dating model Ruby Wong – and the pair are still going strong.

The reality star is still a football fanatic, and he has presented on Sky Sports and BBC Sports.

Megan Barton-Hanson

Megan Barton-Hanson placed fourth in the 2018 season of the dating show alongside Wes Nelson.

The pair split in January 2019, and Megan has since come out at bisexual.

The reality star has been linked to fellow TV personalities Demi Sims and Chelcee Grimes.

Megan appeared on Celebs Go Dating in 2019, and has launched her own podcast called ‘You Come First’ – where she discusses taboo and private topics including sex, sexuality and self-pleasure.

Wes Nelson

Following his stint in the Love Island villa, Wes Nelson competed in the hit series Dancing On Ice as well as X Factor: Celebrity.

After splitting from Megan Barton-Hanson in 2019, Wes started dating 2019 Islander Arabella Chi, but they called it quits in in April 2020.

Wes has since launched a music career, releasing popular tracks ‘See Nobody’ and ‘Nice To Meet Ya’.

Zara McDermott

Zara McDermott joined the Love Island villa two weeks in, but was dumped from the show just ten days later.

She met Adam Collard in the villa, but the couple split in February 2019 after eight months together.

Zara is now dating Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, who she dramatically split from last August after Sam found out Zara hooked up with someone else during the early stages of their relationship.

After months of begging for Sam’s forgiveness, the couple rekindled their romance in December last year – and they’ve been going strong ever since.

Eyal Booker

Eyal Booker was unlucky in love in the Love Island villa, and was dumped from the island on Day 25 after failed romances with Hayley Hughes and Meghan Barton-Hanson.

The 25-year-old has been dating American model Delilah Hamlin since 2019, after she slid into his DMs.

Delilah is the daughter of Hollywood actor Harry Hamlin, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

Dr Alex George

Dr Alex George has been working on the frontline since the beginning of the pandemic.

The A&E doctor lost his younger brother Llyr to suicide last July, and has since been using his platform to actively campaigning for better mental health provision.

The 31-year-old was appointed as a mental health ambassador by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in February.

Alex is now dating barristers’ clerk Ellie Hecht.