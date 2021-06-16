Home UK Showbiz Fans call on EastEnders to give Dani Dyer a permanent role in...

Fans call on EastEnders to give Dani Dyer a permanent role in the soap after her ‘hilarious’ cameo

The Love Island star played a pregnant cab driver in Tuesday's episode

Sophie Clarke
BBC

Dani Dyer made a cameo appearance in Tuesday night’s episode of EastEnders.

The Love Island star played a pregnant cab driver named Jeanette, who drives Mick Carter (played by her real-life dad Danny Dyer) to the hospital for his wife Linda’s scan.

Jeanette’s waters broke on route, and Mick ended up bringing her to the hospital instead – missing his appointment with Linda.

Fans took to Twitter after the episode aired, with many praising the reality star for her performance in the show.

One fan tweeted: “I’m loving Dani dyer on #EastEnders #DaniDyer please keep her on permanently.”

Another wrote: “THIS DANI DYER X DANNY DYER EASTENDERS CAMEO IS THE CROSSOVER BETWEEN EASTENDERS AND REALITY THAT I DIDN’T NEED.”

