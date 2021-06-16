Fans call on EastEnders to give Dani Dyer a permanent role in the soap after her ‘hilarious’ cameo

Fans call on EastEnders to give Dani Dyer a permanent role in...

Dani Dyer made a cameo appearance in Tuesday night’s episode of EastEnders.

The Love Island star played a pregnant cab driver named Jeanette, who drives Mick Carter (played by her real-life dad Danny Dyer) to the hospital for his wife Linda’s scan.

Jeanette’s waters broke on route, and Mick ended up bringing her to the hospital instead – missing his appointment with Linda.

Fans took to Twitter after the episode aired, with many praising the reality star for her performance in the show.

One fan tweeted: “I’m loving Dani dyer on #EastEnders #DaniDyer please keep her on permanently.”

Another wrote: “THIS DANI DYER X DANNY DYER EASTENDERS CAMEO IS THE CROSSOVER BETWEEN EASTENDERS AND REALITY THAT I DIDN’T NEED.”

I'm loving Dani dyer on #EastEnders #DaniDyer please keep her on permanently j — Mrs (@SexyMrs69) June 15, 2021

Dani Dyer and Danny Dyer on Eastenders acting together, loving it😅 #EastEnders — emma. (@emmabraybrook) June 15, 2021

"you're my guardian angel, and you owe me 20 quid" 😅 surely she would have waived the fee as Mick got her to the hospital?! #DaniDyer was really good 👌 #EastEnders — Simon Ramsay (@SARamsay1) June 15, 2021

This is a Janette aka Dani Dyer the pregnant cabbie stan account — Harry Towse (@nutterhtowse) June 15, 2021

Danny and Dani Dyer together are hilarious 😂😂😂 #eastenders — S. ♡ (@angeIicpinnock) June 15, 2021

Excuse me, Dani Dyer being able to actually act wasn’t in my game plan for taking the piss out of her appearance. Bang out of order. #EastEnders — Rob Innes (@RobInnes87) June 15, 2021

Dani Dyer on Eastenders 🤣🤣🤣 — mac (@danixllla) June 15, 2021