Laura Anderson reveals she’s trying for a baby with boyfriend Dane Bowers

The couple confirmed they had rekindled their romance last month

Laura Anderson has revealed she’s trying for a baby with her boyfriend Dane Bowers.

The Love Island star confirmed she had rekindled her romance with Dane last month, three years after they called it quits.

The Scottish native took part in an Instagram Q&A over the weekend, where she was asked by a fan if and when she wanted to have children.

The 32-year-old replied: “Yeah, we’re trying now. God it’s hard work!”

Laura and Dane recently moved in together, after Laura permanently moved back to Dubai.

Speaking to new! magazine in their first interview as a couple, Dane said: “We’re talking about marriage and babies and we’d like to do that soon. This is it. This is proper. This is The One.”

“We’re practicing with the baby bit now,” he joked, adding he hoped to have a baby with Laura in the next couple of years.

Laura laughed: “We are practicing! I think we’ll probably have a baby first, now it’s not illegal to do that here [have children before marriage in Dubai]… Dane wants a girl and a boy.”