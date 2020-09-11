Zara McDermott linked to someone ‘connected to The X Factor’ – leaving Sam Thompson ‘distraught’

The couple split last month after 16 months together

Zara McDermott linked to someone ‘connected to The X Factor’ – leaving...

Zara McDermott has been linked to someone “connected to The X Factor” – leaving Sam Thompson “distraught”.

Earlier this week, MailOnline reported that the Made In Chelsea stars had broken up after 16 months together.

Insiders have since told the outlet that their romance ended after Sam found out that she allegedly hooked up with someone “in the music industry”, around the same time she took part in the celebrity version of The X Factor last year.

Zara appeared on The X Factor: Celebrity in a Love Island supergroup called No Love Lost, alongside Wes Nelson, Eyal Booker, and Samira Mighty.

A source has claimed: “Zara cheated on Sam with someone in the music industry. Someone connected to the X Factor.”

“Sam is obviously distraught about this. He only found out about it very recently and has escaped for a few days.”

“Zara regrets it and feels terrible. She knows it was a huge mistake and is extremely upset.”

Sam and Zara made their debut as a couple in May 2019, four months after Zara split from her Love Island co-star Adam Collard.

After she started dating Sam, Zara joined the cast of Made In Chelsea last year – and viewers watched the couple regularly argue over Sam’s friendship with his ex-girlfriend and co-star Tiffany Watson.

Goss.ie have contacted Zara and Sam’s representatives for comment.

