Helen Flanagan set to spend Christmas in Bali with David Haye amid reports she’s joined his ‘throuple’

Helen Flanagan is set to spend Christmas in Bali with David Haye and his girlfriend Sian Osbourne, amid reports she’s joined his “throuple”.

According to The Sun, the trio plan to meet up on the Indonesian island over the festive period.

A source said: “David and Helen are both going to Bali and will be spending time together. She is really keen on David and they have enjoyed some great dates as a couple.

“Helen is aware of David’s relationship with Sian and is open-minded enough to date him, while he is dating her.

“Bali is a very special place for David, and Helen will be going out there with him over the Christmas period.

“Helen is aware that David dates in throuples but, as far as she is concerned, she is only dating David not Sian.”

The former professional boxer and his long-term girlfriend Sian hit headlines earlier this year after sparking rumours they were in a “throuple” with Una Healy.

The Irish singer later insisted she was only dating David, and their relationship eventually broke down in February.

David is now said to have “reconnected” with Helen – whom he met on the 2012 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

According to The UK Mirror, David, Helen and Sian were papped together at a Heineken after-party following a boxing event at the Ovo Arena, Wembley back in May.

A source told the publication: “Helen reconnected with David earlier this year. They got on like a house on fire and have been messaging a lot since.”

“Helen and Siân have also met and hit it off straight away. Helen’s a very open-minded person and all three got on well.”

“Helen has had some difficult dating experiences since becoming single but is really enjoying David’s company.”

The source added: “Helen and David got on well in the jungle, and so have seen each other a fair bit over the years.”

“But recently they seem to have really clicked and had that chemistry. They’re having a lot of fun together.”

However, a separate source contradicted reports that Helen was involved in David’s ‘throuple’, telling The UK Sun: “Helen told friends she’s been on dates with David. She’s met Siân before and is aware of reports of their throuple set-up but is obviously not involved.”

The news comes after Helen confirmed she wouldn’t be spending Christmas with her three children – Matilda, 7, Delilah, and Charlie, 2 – this year.

Instead, they’ll be spending the festive season with their father, Helen’s footballer ex Scott Sinclair.

The former couple called off their engagement in 2022 after 13 years together.