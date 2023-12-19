Helen Flanagan shares heartbreaking reason she won’t be spending Christmas with her kids this year

Helen Flanagan has shared the heartbreaking reason why she won’t be spending Christmas with her kids this year.

The former Corrie star shares three children – Matilda, 7, Delilah, and Charlie, 2 – with her ex-fiancé, footballer Scott Sinclair.

The former couple live 190 miles apart, with Helen living in Bolton and Scott in Bath – which has made co-parenting “tricky” for the pair.

In a new interview with Closer, Helen revealed their children will spend Christmas Day with Scott and their grandmother this year.

She said: “My children really miss their daddy and they’re very close to their nanna, so they’re going to spend Christmas with them. I won’t have them for about four days.”

“It will actually be the first Christmas that I don’t have my children.”

However, Helen said she will be taking the kids and her friends to Bali for the New Year celebrations.

Last week, Helen shared a cryptic quote about “falling in love” after it was revealed she’d been on dates with former heavyweight champ David Haye, who is in a relationship with Sian Osborne.

A source told The UK Mirror: “Helen reconnected with David earlier this year. They got on like a house on fire and have been messaging a lot since.”

“Helen and Siân have also met and hit it off straight away. Helen’s a very open-minded person and all three got on well.”

“Helen has had some difficult dating experiences since becoming single but is really enjoying David’s company.”

The source added: “Helen and David got on well in the jungle. They seem to have really clicked and had that chemistry. They’re having a lot of fun together.”

However, a separate source contradicted reports that Helen was involved in David’s “throuple”, telling The UK Sun: “Helen told friends she’s been on dates with David. She’s met Siân before and is aware of reports of their throuple set-up but is obviously not involved.”

A source told Closer: “Signing up to a dating app isn’t something Helen has done lightly. She’s taken a lot of time out lately to just be with the children, which has allowed her to reset and come to terms with her split from Scott.”

“It’s not been easy. She still loves him and that love will always be there. They remain good friends and are determined things will stay that way for the sake of the kids.”

It comes after Helen’s youngest daughter Delilah teased there was a “very hot” new man in her mum’s life.

Last month, a video shared to the Coronation Street actress’ TikTok showed Delilah saying: “My mum’s going on a date and I think she said he’s very hot.”

Helen is newly single, following her split from Scott Sinclair in July 2022 after 13 years together.