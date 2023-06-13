Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly ‘confirms’ romance with Strictly Come Dancing star Adam Peaty

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly appears to have confirmed his romance with Strictly Come Dancing star Adam Peaty.

The 23-year-old, who has been linked to the Olympian for months, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of snaps from the week – including a black-and-white photo of her in a bikini.

Adam, 28, reshared the photo to his Instagram Stories, and also commented: “🤍” on the post.

It comes after Adam confirmed his split from his girlfriend of three years, Eiri Munro, last August.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: “Eiri and I have decided to go our separate ways. We have enjoyed a wonderful three years together, 2 of those with our gorgeous son George.”

“Our priority has always been to provide the happiest and healthiest home environment for him, and right now that means ending our romantic relationship.”

“I could not ask for a greater mother for George and I am so grateful to Eiri for her amazing support over the last three years.”

“Eiri and George, I’m sorry for letting you down. My only interest is for the well-being of our family at this difficult time so I ask that our privacy is respected and I won’t be saying anything further,” he added.

The couple’s split came after Adam raised eyebrows on Strictly Come Dancing, when he appeared to “kiss” his pro dancing partner Katja Jones.

