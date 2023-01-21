Gemma Atkinson announces she’s expecting her second child with fiancé Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson has announced she’s expecting her second child with her fiancé Gorka Marquez.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the former Hollyoaks star shared a sweet carousel of black-and-white photos.

She penned: “Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I’ve officially ‘popped.’ 😂.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Atkinson (@glouiseatkinson)

“Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year 💙,” Gemma continued.

“We feel so incredibly blessed and Grateful to be on this journey again.”

“Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she’s adamant he’s going to be called Barbie. 😂💙.”

A host of well-known faces took to the comments section to congratulate Gemma and Gorka on their exciting news.

The Saturdays’ Mollie King wrote: “Ahhh such lovely news you guys! So happy for you!! ❤️❤️❤️,” while John Whaite said: “Aaaahh what lovely news. Congratulations ❤️❤️.”

A host of Gorka’s Strictly Come Dancing co-stars also flooded the comments section, with Giovanni Pernice writing: “Congratulations !!! The best family and def the best parents ♥️♥️,” and Dianne Buswell saying: “❤️❤️❤️❤️ so excited for you guys congratulations.”

Gemma and Gorka first met back in 2017 when the Hollyoaks actress competed on the hit BBC dancing show.

They welcomed their first child together Mia in 2019, and Gorka proposed to his love on Valentine’s Day 2021.