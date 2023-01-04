Giovanni Pernice fuels romance rumours with Strictly Come Dancing co-star

Giovanni Pernice has fuelled romance rumours with his Strictly Come Dancing co-star Jowita Przystal.

In December, it was reported that the BBC stars had been secretly dating but they were “the worst kept secret”.

Jowita, who won this year’s coveted Glitterball trophy with Countryfile presenter Hamza Yassin, split from her dancer boyfriend Michael Danilczuk before the 2022 series began.

On Tuesday morning, Giovanni and Jowita were spotted leaving his Notting Hill-based home separately.

It has been reported they left the apartment 30 minutes apart.

Jowita was papped carrying a backpack and small suitcase, appearing to have spent the night.

According to The UK Sun, the dancers went public with their romance at Chelsea footballer Jorghino’s birthday dinner last month – after weeks of secretly canoodling backstage.

A source previously the publication: “[Jowita] and Gio are the worst kept secret, but make a great couple.”

“While they both kept insisting they were single, the pair’s chemistry was ridiculous — and they kept getting busted snogging in corridors.”

“Crew even saw them kissing in the production office. They make a great couple though, and have been pretty inseparable in the last few weeks.”

“Jowita, especially, wanted to keep things quiet so she could keep focused with Hamza, and not distract from the competition.”

“Giovanni invited Jowita as his date to Jorghino’s birthday bash at Grappelli, an Italian restaurant in Cobham, Surrey, near the Chelsea training ground,” the insider continued.

“They were flirting and made their relationship very known. It was the talk of the evening.”

Giovanni’s last public relationship was with Maura Higgins, who he split from in late 2021.

The 32-year-old has also previously dated Coronation Street star Georgia May Foote, Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts, and TV presenter Emily Atack.