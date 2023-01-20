Strictly’s Dianne Buswell finally addresses rumoured ‘split’ from Joe Sugg

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has finally addressed rumours she’s “split” from Joe Sugg.

The couple started dating in 2018, after the pair were partnered together on the hit BBC dancing contest.

Rumours have been rife that the pair split, after they stopped appearing on each other’s social media platforms and Diane jetted to Australia solo to spend time with her family at Christmas.

Worried fans had become concerned that the infamous Strictly Come Dancing curse had struck once again, after Diane had been partnered with Tyler West.

However, Diane has since dispelled rumours of their split.

Speaking to The UK Sun about fans’ concern for their relationship, the professional dancer said: “It comes from a good place, but I go home and see my family and don’t even worry about anything that’s being said.”

“I try not to look because it’s very rare I get to see my family so I want to go and make the most of it and that’s what I did.”

Confirming she and Joe are still in a happy, healthy relationship, Dianne said: “Joe’s coming to a few of the [Strictly Come Dancing] shows, but he’s really busy with work as well doing all his stuff.”

“Whenever he can he’ll come to watch.”

Dianne is set to reunite with her 2022 partner Tyler for the series of Strictly Come Dancing shows.