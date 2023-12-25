Gaz Beadle’s ex Emma McVey reveals heartbreaking Christmas plans after shock split

Gaz Beadle’s ex Emma McVey has opened up about their first Christmas apart since their shock split.

The former couple, who parted ways in October, share two children together – son Chester, 6, and daughter Primrose, 4.

Taking to Instagram on Christmas Eve, Emma shared an insight into her first Christmas as a single mother.

The mum-of-two posted a montage of clips of her and her children decorating gingerbread houses, and wrote: “It’s our first Christmas Eve as a 3 and I’ve done everything I can to make sure it’s magical, wholesome and full of love.”

“We’ve spent the day doing their favourite things; dancing, baking and spending quality time together.”

Emma was inundated with messages of support in the comment section, as fans sympathised with the newly single mum-of-two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma McVey (@emma_jane1392)

One wrote: “You’ve got this mumma! From one single mum to another… takes time to adjust but you’ll always do your absolute best babe ❤️.”

Another commented: “I’m in exactly the same boat! First year just me and my little girl. We’ve got this mama. Merry Christmas ❤️.”

Gaz shocked fans in October when he confirmed he had split from his model wife during an Instagram Q&A.

After a fan asked, “It’s personal, but are you & Emma still together?” the Geordie Shore star responded, “Hey, no we actually separated about 3 weeks ago.”

“We are still friends, there is no bad blood or anything and we have worked out the best way of doing it for the kids, which for me and Emma is always gunna be the most important thing,” he continued.

“We both deserve to be happy as well as being parents.”

The UK Sun previously reported that Emma was “blindsided” by Gaz announcing their split on social media.

A source told the outlet: “She [Emma] felt it was a little bit unfair to her and the fans to just so casually drop it when they have been together so long.”

“Emma is really savvy and has a good business head so has been preparing for life on her own. She already has a huge following and will be making the most of that in the future.”

Gaz and Emma started dating in 2016, and got engaged two years later.

The former couple tied the knot at Merrydale Manor in Chesire on July 9, 2021, with 90 guests in attendance.

They share two children together – a son named Chester, and a daughter named Primrose.