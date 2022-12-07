EXCLUSIVE! Love Island’s Chyna Mills opens up about her ‘unexpected’ relationship with Strictly star Neil Jones

Love Island star Chyna Mills has opened up about her “unexpected” relationship with Strictly Come Dancing pro Neil Jones.

The Casa Amor beauty struck up a romance with the 40-year-old dancer shortly after she left the Love Island villa.

It was recently reported that the couple have since moved in together, but Chyna set the record straight in a new interview with Goss.ie.

Speaking to us at PrettyLittleThing’s Christmas Party in Dublin on Tuesday evening, the 23-year-old said: “I didn’t find love in the villa, but everything else worked out unexpectedly.”

When asked how she and Neil met, Chyna laughed and said: “Neil’s going to have to tell that story…”

She also shut down reports she has moved in with her beau, telling us: “We’re taking it day by day, but you never know for the new year.”

Neil and Chyna’s relationship came two years after the 40-year-old’s previous relationship with South American dancer Luisa Eusse ended.

The pro dancer was previously married to his Strictly co-star Katya Jones.

The pair tied-the-knot back in 2013 after five years of dating, but split in 2019.