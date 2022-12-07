Ad
PICS: Love Island stars line out for PrettyLittleThing’s Christmas bash

A host of Love Island stars lined out at PrettyLittleThing’s Christmas bash at The Grafton Hotel in Dublin.

Indiyah Polack, Dami Hope, Gemma Owen, Danica Taylor, Summer Botwe, Deji Adeniyi and Chyna Mills stepped out on the pink carpet on Tuesday night.

The reality stars were joined by a host of well-known Irish faces at the event.

Indiyah Polack and Gemma Owen pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Dami Hope, Indiyah Polack, Chyna Mills, Summer Botwe and Deji Adeniyi pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Danica Taylor, Gemma Owen, Summer Botwe and Chyna Mills pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy

Guests were treated to musical performances by Soulé and DJ Mona Lxsa.

Drag Queens Victoria Secret and Davina Devine performed at the Christmas bash.

Check out some photos from PrettyLittleThing’s Christmas bash below:

Indiyah Polack and Deji Adeniyi pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at The Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Danica Taylor and Gemma Owen pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Summer Botwe and Chyna Mills pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Charleen Murphy and Ellie Kelly pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Zeda pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Gerry Lavery pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Shanice Griffin pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Ciara Ryan pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Eabha O Donoghue pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Bronagh Quinn pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Freya Watts pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Katie McDonald pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Pamela Uba pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Teodora Sutra pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Joanne Northey pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Mona Lxsa pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Lauren Whelan pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Paige Comerford pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Laura Mullett and Jade Mullett pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Davina Devine pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Victoria Secret pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Orla Quinn pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Michelle Osagie and Christine Omezi pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Caitlin Haydon pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
IK3 pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Kwanele Nomoyi pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Soulé pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Bethany Glackin and Emma Johnson pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Alex Butler and Katie O Driscoll pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Jesse Ogbomor pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Tamara Rooney and Zoe Brady pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Aimee Wills and Lisa Marie Thompson pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Lucy Black and Enya O’Brien pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Leah Malone and Erica Lacey pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Niamh Sheridan pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Paulina Chmielecka pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Joanne Phibbs pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Clionagh Higgins and Clodagh Moore pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Megan Maguire and Caoimhe Kenny pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Leah Byrne pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Aisling Finlay and Sophie Connolly pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Ruby Nelson and Stacey Fiat pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Mandy Maher pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Melissa Byrne pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Brenda Mandiangu and Lariche Mandiangu pictured at the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
