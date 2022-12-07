PICS: Love Island stars line out for PrettyLittleThing’s Christmas bash

A host of Love Island stars lined out at PrettyLittleThing’s Christmas bash at The Grafton Hotel in Dublin.

Indiyah Polack, Dami Hope, Gemma Owen, Danica Taylor, Summer Botwe, Deji Adeniyi and Chyna Mills stepped out on the pink carpet on Tuesday night.

The reality stars were joined by a host of well-known Irish faces at the event.

Guests were treated to musical performances by Soulé and DJ Mona Lxsa.

Drag Queens Victoria Secret and Davina Devine performed at the Christmas bash.

Check out some photos from PrettyLittleThing’s Christmas bash below: