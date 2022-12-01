Strictly Come Dancing pro Neil Jones and Love Island’s Chyna Mills ‘take HUGE step’ in their relationship

Neil Jones and Chyna Mills have reportedly taken a huge step in their relationship.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro sparked romance rumours with the Love Island star shortly after she left the villa.

In August, they fuelled romance rumours, when they were seen holding hands as they enjoyed a romantic break in Paris.

The UK Sun have now reported that Neil and Chyna have taken the next step in their relationship and moved in together.

The Strictly pro has allegedly kept his home in Wembley, London, but relocated to Leeds to be with his girlfriend.

A source told the outlet: “Chyna and Neil are inseparable and want to spend as much time together as possible.”

“They both have crazy schedules so it can be tough to fit in, so they decided that even if they just get to spend the night together that would be enough.”

Last week, Neil and Chyna sparked engagement rumours after the Strictly pro shared a behind-the-scenes clip of him surprising his girlfriend on her birthday.

The Love Island star appeared emotional in the video, which the Strictly pro captioned: “What do you think I did?”

Fans took to the comments section to theorise that Neil had proposed to his girlfriend.

One TikTok user commented: “You proposed?,” a second said: “popped the question xx,” and a third wrote: “No1 on her Christmas list 💍.”

When asked if they’re planning on moving in together, Neil previously told The UK Mirror: “We don’t know yet, we’re having such a nice time together, still getting to know each other – she’s putting up with me slowly.”

The couple sparked romance rumours shortly after Chyna was dumped from the Love Island villa, after they were papped leaving the Reality TV Awards after party together in Chelsea.

An insider told the outlet that they “really get on well and he is totally taken with her.”

They added that Neil likes that Chyna is “fun and free-spirited” and the pair are “just having fun enjoying each other’s company”.

Neil and Chyna’s relationship came two years after the 40-year-old’s previous relationship with South American dancer Luisa Eusse ended.

The pro dancer was previously married to his Strictly co-star Katya Jones.

The pair tied-the-knot back in 2013 after five years of dating, but split in 2019.