EXCLUSIVE! Love Island star Danica Taylor hits out at online trolls: ‘Happy people don’t hate’

Love Island star Danica Taylor has hit out at online trolls.

The 21-year-old shot to fame after appearing on the 2022 series of the ITV dating show, entering the villa as a bombshell.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, the dancer revealed that despite being inundated with positive messages after the show, she has since been targeted by cruel trolls.

Speaking to us at PrettyLittleThing’s Christmas Party in Dublin on Tuesday evening, Danica said: “Coming out of the show, [the reaction] was so positive. The love that I had was just immense, it was incredible.”

“But the trolling has started to happen. It’s never bothered me, and never will bother me. Happy people don’t hate, so these people aren’t very happy in themselves.”

“I would like them to go seek help. If you want to troll me, I think you should seek help. That’s all I have to say really to be fair.”

Danica said she either ignores the messages completely or else sends a “sassy” reply, adding: “Sometimes that just fuels my fire a little bit.”

In the same interview, Danica admitted her love life has been “non-existent” since the show.

She told us: “If a man’s meant to be in my life, he will come in at the right time.”

“I’m just not forcing anything and I think in this industry, everyone’s just hustling and trying to work. And like I said if someone’s meant for me, they’ll fit right in. But it won’t be forced.”

“I mean there’s been a couple of people sliding into my DMs. But I feel like until I know that somebody is serious, I’m not going to give them the time of day. I’m very, as you know, HR. She’s forward, she knows what she wants and if you’re not going to give it to me on a plate I’m like nah.”