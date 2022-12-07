EXCLUSIVE! Danica Taylor admits her love life has been ‘non-existent’ since Love Island

Danica Taylor has admitted her love life has been “non-existent” since Love Island.

The 21-year-old joined the 2022 series of the ITV dating show as a bombshell, and she was sadly friendzoned by five of the boys during her time in the villa.

The dancer’s luck started to change when footballer Jamie Allen joined the show, and the pair struck up a romance.

However, their relationship didn’t last on the outside world, and Danica has been single since.

The reality star attended PrettyLittleThing’s Christmas Party in Dublin on Tuesday evening, where she spoke exclusively to Goss.ie about her love life since the show.

She told us: “[It’s been] non-existent. Look I’m not going to lie, you get one opportunity when you get off a show like Love Island so I’ve just been taking it all in my stride and working on me. If a man’s meant to be in my life, he will come in at the right time.”

“I’m just not forcing anything and I think in this industry, everyone’s just hustling and trying to work. And like I said if someone’s meant for me, they’ll fit right in. But it won’t be forced.”

When asked whether anyone’s been sliding into her DMs since Love Island, Danica told us: “I mean there’s been a couple of people…”

“But I feel like until I know that somebody is serious, I’m not going to give them the time of day. I’m very, as you know, HR. She’s forward, she knows what she wants and if you’re not going to give it to me on a plate I’m like nah.”

Check out our interview with Danica below: