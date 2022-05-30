Everyone is saying the same thing about Love Island 2022 contestant Luca Bish.

The lineup for the upcoming series of the hit dating show was announced earlier today, with 11 singletons set to enter the villa during next Monday night’s season premiere.

Luca, a 23-year-old fishmonger from Brighton, is one of the contestants looking for love on the show this summer.

Alongside a snap of Luca, the official Love Island Instagram account wrote: “Fishmonger Luca is looking to reel in the girls this summer. Will he find his catch of the day? 🎣”

A host of fans took to the comment section of the post to point out the similarities between Luca’s tattoos and Harry Styles’.

One wrote: “This man said I’ll just steal Harry Styles’ tats but change them a little”, while a second penned: “Harry Styles inspired tattoos… Knew they were familiar 😅”

A third penned: “this guys really saw Harry styles tattoos and said copy paste.”

Speaking ahead of the show, Luca said: “When you actually look back at Love Island, you can see how many couples it’s genuinely made. I don’t know how many kids Love Island has made but there are a few aren’t there?

“I came out of a four-year relationship about a year ago. I was enjoying being in a relationship, there were just things I didn’t like and we drifted apart.

“I prefer to meet girls out and about. I think when you go looking for it, it’s not as easy though, it’s like you’re too desperate for it. If I think you’re the one or I like you, I’ll take you out on a date but other than that, if we talk and I don’t like where it’s going – then I won’t be throwing out dates.”

The 2022 series of Love Island will premiere on ITV and Virgin Media Two on June 6 at 9pm.

Check out the full lineup here.