Love Island 2022: Meet the contestants

Season eight of Love Island kicks off next Monday, June 6th.

A host of singletons will move into a brand new villa in Mallorca for the summer in the hopes of finding love.

Check out this year’s lineup:

Paige Thorne

Paige Thorne is a 24-year-old paramedic from Swansea, Wales, who is hoping to find Mr Right on Love Island this summer.

She said: “In Swansea there is just no-one I can find, I’ve tried and there’s just nobody there anymore. I need to break out and broaden my horizons and Love Island just brings everyone together for me.”

“I haven’t got to go out and I haven’t got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now!”

On what she’s looking for in a partner, Paige said: “Just positive energy, lots of bubbly energy. I am a good cook and I’m quite mumsy so I’ll look after anyone that needs looking after.”

“If I had to pick a signature dish, it would probably be a Sunday dinner. My roasties are up there, I think Gordon Ramsay would be impressed – I think he would be like ‘9/10 or 10/10’.”

She continued: “I came out of a relationship and I was just so done with guys so was like, ‘Right, that’s it. I’m going to focus on me.’ Then I was like, ‘Ok, I’m bored now, I’m lonely and I miss love and the connection and everything else.’ I’ve been on a few dates but I just haven’t clicked with anyone.”

Dami Hope

Dami Hope is a 26-year-old Senior Microbiologist from Dublin, Ireland.

When asked what he will bring to the villa, Dami replied: “Just myself – Dami Hope! Being me – funny and my personality. I don’t know if I will cause trouble, I’ll try not to cause trouble but sometimes you don’t intentionally cause trouble – but it happens!”

He added: “When I’m actually in a relationship, I think it’s a star sign thing, I’m an Aries but I’m very passionate – I always used to put that person first.” “If they had something they wanted to do or something they were passionate about, I’d make sure that even if it’s something I’m not talented at I’d get talented at it just so it helps them.” “I’m really good at being in a team and actually looking after each other.” Indiyah Polack Indiyah Polack is a 23-year-old hotel waitress from London. Speaking about why she signed up for the hit dating show, Indiyah said: “I feel like I’m at a stage in my life now where I’m ready to meet new people and start dating properly.” She continued: “I have been single for some time and I feel like for my generation of people, it’s quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that.” “Love Island particularly is like a closed space and I think it is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one and build a real connection.” When asked what she will bring to the show, Indiyah said: “I feel like I’m going to bring a lot of flavour and vibrancy. I feel like I’m quite a down to earth person, so it shouldn’t be an issue to meet a lover or a friend.” Liam Llewellyn Liam Llewellyn is a 22-year-old student from Wales. Speaking ahead of the season eight premiere, Liam revealed the chat-up lines he uses on girls. He said: “The thing that girls quite like is that I’m not just like, ‘You’re mint.’ I’m like, ‘Your eyes are piercing, I’m lost in your eyes.’ Or I’ll say something like, ‘You’ve got nice feet’ or something.” The Newport native added: “I think 22 is a really nice age to meet someone, you’ve got your years ahead of you so you have time to experience stuff and grow together.” “I think Love Island is a great opportunity to meet someone, you’re in with a load of different types, so you can get to grips with what you really like about people.” After joking his mum would describe him as a “little s**t”, Liam said: “I’m a good kid, she knows that. They’d probably say quite generous, quite caring, happy, chatty, chirpy, bubbly.” “I wear my heart on my sleeve, I can’t hide how I feel about anyone. I’m probably quite emotional as well come to think about it.” Tasha Ghouri Tasha Ghouri is set to make Love Island history as the show’s first ever deaf contestant. The 23-year-old dancer said: “My dating life has been a shambles. This is an opportunity for me to find ‘the one’ and have a great summer at the same time. I’m definitely ready for a relationship.” “[My friends and family] would definitely describe me as wild. I’m definitely a party animal. I love my prosecco and to have a dance – I’m always on the dance floor. I think they’d also say I’m inspirational because of my hearing and my cochlear implant. I inspire quite a lot of people because I’m really open about it.” “I’m a girls’ girl but it is a dating show and I’m here to find my man. I may have to step on toes but I’ll do it in the nicest way possible.” Davide Sanclimenti Davide Sanclimenti is a 27-year-old business owner from Italy. Speaking ahead of the show, Davide said: “I think Love Island is going to be so much fun. I’m going to be the Italian stallion in the Villa! With my Italian charm, I can also be a very romantic guy.” “I’m good looking and I’ve realised since I first arrived in Manchester, a lot of English girls actually love me. They love to be around me and I love to be around them.” “It’s going to be fun, I’m looking forward to it. I want to find my soulmate, find my person so I can actually build something in the future, grow with them, be a family.” “I’ve got a good heart, I’m a very deep person. For the people around me, I’m always there, ready to support and help them in a moment of need.” Gemma Owen Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma has been confirmed for Love Island 2022. The 19-year-old international dressage rider said: “I would say I’m fun, flirty and fiery. I think I’m good at giving advice, I’m a good person to talk to, I’m very honest. If I want the same guy, I’d do it but in a nice respectful way.” “Sport has always been a big thing for me and my family. My dad was a professional football player. I’ve competed for Great Britain in dressage since I was 11-years-old.” “I’ve travelled all across Europe competing in big arenas in big competitions. I would say I’m very competitive. [When it comes to relationships] I will always go for what I want. “But at the same time, I’m not going to mess up something for someone who is in a proper relationship or get in the way of a couple if they have a genuine connection. I wouldn’t do anything to another girl that I wouldn’t be happy with them doing to me.” Ikenna Ekwonna Ikenna Ekwonna is a 23-year-old pharmaceutical sales specialist from Nottingham. When asked what he will bring to the Love Island villa, Ikenna said: “Hopefully, I’m going to bring spontaneity and excitement. I’m not really shy to speak to people and I don’t really care too much about what people think.”

He also shared his most memorable dating experience, saying: “I took my ex on holiday for her birthday. We went to Barcelona for four nights and I was pretty young then, maybe like 19-20.” “It was for her birthday so she didn’t know about it. It was quite a lot of money to spend for that age.” Andrew Le Page Andrew Le Page is a 27-year-old real estate agent from Guernsey. Speaking about why he signed up for the show, Andrew said: “Because I’m actually single for once, so I thought why not? This is the best time to give it a go.” When asked what makes him a good partner, the soon-to-be reality star said: “When I’m with someone I’m very loyal, I’m a good boyfriend as when I’m with someone I’m all for them.” Sharing his most memorable dating experience, Andrew recalled: “With my ex, we went out for dinner for her birthday. I pretended that I got her absolutely nothing and she was kind of fuming. Then I whipped out that, ‘We’re actually going to Paris tomorrow’. She was very happy with that!” Amber Beckford Childcare specialist Amber Beckford from London is looking to find a boyfriend on Love Island this summer. Explaining why she signed up for the show, Amber said: “I think it just feels like the right time. This year it definitely feels like it’s two feet in. I feel like now I’m most definitely ready, and wanting to look for a boyfriend.” When asked what she will bring to the villa, Amber replied: “Hopefully fun! Have some chit chat with the girls. I can definitely be opinionated so I’m not sure how that’s going to go down. As I work with kids I have patience with kids but adults, they annoy me!” Sharing her dating icks, Amber said: “I don’t like guys that show off. I don’t like flashy, showy-offy guys – just have a personality and make me laugh. There was this one guy and he was trying to purposefully show off his car keys and we were literally in the middle of a restaurant!” Luca Luca Bish is hoping to find love on the new season of Love Island after splitting from his longterm girlfriend. The Brighton native, 23, has been single since breaking up with his girlfriend of four years last year. The fishmonger is looking for someone who meets his high standards, matches his fun personality, and has great chat to boot. He said: “When you actually look back at Love Island, you can see how many couples it’s genuinely made. I don’t know how many kids Love Island has made but there are a few aren’t there? “I came out of a four-year relationship about a year ago. I was enjoying being in a relationship, there were just things I didn’t like and we drifted apart. “I prefer to meet girls out and about. I think when you go looking for it, it’s not as easy though, it’s like you’re too desperate for it. If I think you’re the one or I like you, I’ll take you out on a date but other than that, if we talk and I don’t like where it’s going – then I won’t be throwing out dates.” The 2022 series of Love Island will premiere on ITV and Virgin Media Two on June 6 at 9pm.