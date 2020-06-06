Demi Jones admits she was ‘brought back down to earth’ as opportunities dried up after Love Island

The coronavirus pandemic has seriously impacted her post-show success

Demi Jones has admitted she was “brought back down to earth” as opportunities dried up after Love Island.

The 21-year-old starred in the first winter version of the show earlier this year, and finished in third place alongside Luke Mabbott – but the couple have since called it quits.

After leaving the villa in February, contestants expected to make money off the back of the show by doing club appearances and securing brand deals – but then the coronavirus outbreak hit the UK.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Demi said: “I came out of Love Island and I was so excited with a world of opportunity…”

“But I’m sort of brought back down to earth with the lockdown. In a way, it’s been nice because it’s allowed me to spend time with my family and has kept me grounded.”

“At the same time I’ve been worried as I’ve missed out on quite a few opportunities, we’re definitely getting there now.”

The news comes after PR expert Jack Cooper predicted this year’s Love Island stars will lose up to £500,000 in “missed lucrative projects” due to the pandemic.

