Love Island stars lose thousands in projected income due to the coronavirus pandemic

The stars of the recent winter Love Island series have reportedly lost up to £500,000 in “missed opportunities” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the popular reality show, which was filmed in South Africa, stars were hoping to follow the success of previous Islanders.

However due to the global pandemic, the contestants have missed out on key moneymaking chances.

“They are also missing out on club appearances due to them being closed, which could have earned them up to £5,000 per hour,” Jack Cooper of EdHopkinsPR revealed to Metro.co.uk.

“With no events to attend, they are also missing out on a huge range of exposure in the media, having no stories for the press to write about.”

“The Winter Love Island stars are set to lose huge amounts of money, some contestants up to £500,000. Brand deals at the moment are at an all-time low. ”

The PR expert also admitted some of the stars have approached him for help recently.

“Many of the participants have approached us to represent them during this tough time,” he commented.

“Due to our books being full and also the lack of opportunities in the industry at this time, we have had to decline them.”

The PR guru also predicted that couples who stayed together after show will stand a better chance in the industry.

“People are interested in keeping up to date with what they are doing, especially if they are isolating together,” he explained.

“Being in a couple brings up their financial worth, and in some circumstances could secure them a deal of up to £10,000.”

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp won the inaugural series and are currently self-isolating together.

The news came after Love Island applications have reportedly reached a “record high” for the summer 2020 series.

