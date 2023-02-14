David and Victoria Beckham post sweet tributes to each other to mark Valentine’s Day

David and Victoria Beckham have posted touching tributes to each other on Valentine’s Day.

The couple, who have been married for almost 24 years, posted throwback snaps from the early days of their romance to mark the occasion.

David shared an old photo of them enjoying a candlelit dinner, alongside the caption: “Happy Valentines to my valentine.”

“We Love You @victoriabeckham… ❤️ ❤️ @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven,” he added, tagging their four children.

Meanwhile, Victoria posted two photos of herself and David on holiday back in 1999, a year after they tied the knot.

Her caption read: “26 years and still my Valentine, I love you so much @davidbeckham kisses @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven x.”

The Spice Girls star and the former footballer tied the knot at Dublin’s Luttrellstown Castle on July 4th, 1999.

The couple four children together – Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11.