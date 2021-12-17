Ad
Coronation Street star Verity Henry welcomes second child

Jodie McCormack
Coronation Street star Verity Henry has announced the birth of her second child.

The actress, who plays Rachel Healy in the ITV soap, has welcomed a baby boy with her partner Adam Lawson.

The soap star shared the exciting news on Instagram by posted a photo of her holding their newborn son.

 

She captioned the post: “Found this little fella under the Christmas tree.”

“Rudy Rocket Henry-Lawson we love you so much,” the new mum added.

Verity and her partner Adam are already parents to a three-year-old son named Cassius.

 

