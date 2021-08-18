Home UK Showbiz Comedian Sean Lock dies aged 58 after battle with cancer

Comedian Sean Lock dies aged 58 after battle with cancer

Sean was a team captain on Jimmy Carr's series 8 Out of 10 Cats

Comedian Sean Lock has died aged 58 after a battle with cancer.

The sad news was confirmed by Sean’s agent Off The Kerb Productions.

They said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family.”

 

“Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.”

“Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him.”

“We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time.”

 

Reacting to news of Sean’s death, Ricky Gervais tweeted: “Such sad news. RIP the great Sean Lock. One of the funniest, most influential comedians of a generation. A lovely man.”

David Walliams shared a video of Sean on 8 Out Of 10 Cats, and wrote: “The genius of Sean Lock.”

