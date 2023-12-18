Coldplay frontman Chris Martin praised for helping out at homeless charity’s coffee shop

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has been praised for helping out at a homeless charity’s coffee shop.

The 46-year-old musician was spotted serving drinks and cakes with other volunteers at homeless charity Crisis’ branch in Finsbury Park, North London recently.

Chris regularly volunteers with the charity and reportedly puts a shift in at the warehouse every Christmas.

This year the singer-songwriter was asked to help out in the coffee shop, with pictures showing him smiling behind the counter.

The charity’s Chief Executive, Matt Downie praised the singer, calling him a: “treasured, long-standing ­volunteer and supporter” and “one of the nicest people you could hope to meet.”

He told The UK Sun: “We’re immensely grateful to Chris for giving his valuable time today to volunteer at our Shop from Crisis Finsbury Park store, where he helped make our customers’ Christmas shopping extra special.”

“All our volunteers, whether new to Crisis or longstanding ones like Chris, play a crucial role in our mission to end homelessness.”

“Next week we’ll be mobilising a unique volunteering effort as we open our Christmas services to support over 7,000 people facing homelessness across Great Britain, at one of the toughest times of the year.”