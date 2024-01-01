Chloe Madeley reveals she would ‘love to give Bodhi a sibling’ after her split from ex James Haskell

Chloe Madeley has revealed that she would “love to give Bodhi a sibling” after she recently split from her husband James Haskell.

The couple secretly parted ways in September after five years of marriage, just 13 months after welcoming their first child together, a daughter named Bodhi.

Two months on, Chloe and James reunited for a festive meal with their daughter at The Delaunay in London ahead of Christmas Day.

In a new interview with OK! Magazine, Chloe has revealed that although she has “no interest” in putting herself back out on the dating scene, she wants to give Bodhi a brother or sister one day.

She told the publication: “Obviously it’s complicated.”

“I would love for Bodhi to have a sibling. I grew up with three older brothers who are now all married, so now I have three older sisters as well.”

“And we have loads of kids in our family. I want that. I want a full table when I’m 60.”

She continued: “I do really want more kids. But I don’t know what that would look like right now.”

“There are a lot of different options. I don’t know which one will present itself to me at the right time, but I’m hoping to give her a sibling.”

Chloe and James have continued to co-parents their daughter since announcing their split in October.

In a statement at the time, Chloe said: “James and I mutually decided separate at the end of September, 2023.”

“We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time – certainly not while the television show was airing – but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand.”

“Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time.”

“Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love.”

In a statement shared later, James added: “It’s with a lot of sadness I write this post, but unfortunately, in the world we live in, it has to be done.”

“My priority is my daughter’s and Chloe’s happiness and security. For that reason, I won’t be commenting any further.”

James and Chloe first met in 2014, and tied the knot in December 2018.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in February 2022, and welcomed a baby girl named Bodhi Rae Georgia Haskell that August.