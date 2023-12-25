Chloe Madeley responds to pregnancy speculation after reuniting with ex James Haskell for Christmas

Chloe Madeley has been forced to deny that she’s pregnant, after she reunited with her ex James Haskell for Christmas two months after their split.

The couple secretly parted ways in September after five years of marriage, just 13 months after welcoming their first child together, a daughter named Bodhi.

Two months on, Chloe and James reunited for a festive meal with their daughter at The Delaunay in London ahead of Christmas Day.

Chloe shared snaps from the occasion on Instagram, alongside the caption: “A London Christmas Eve Eve 🎄.”

In the photos, the proud mum wore a pair of dungarees as she kissed Bodhi on the cheek in front of a Christmas tree.

In the comment section, a follower wrote: “Chloe you tummy is telling us something or am I imagining it.”

However, Chloe quickly shut down the speculation by replying: “Oh dear. They’re dungarees and I’m supporting my baby girl, come on babe, check yourself.

“Merry Christmas to you and yours,” she added.

Chloe and James have continued to co-parents their daughter since announcing their split in October.

In a statement at the time, Chloe said: “James and I mutually decided separate at the end of September, 2023.”

“We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time – certainly not while the television show was airing – but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand.”

“Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time.”

“Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love.”

In a statement shared later, James added: “It’s with a lot of sadness I write this post, but unfortunately, in the world we live in, it has to be done.”

“My priority is my daughter’s and Chloe’s happiness and security. For that reason, I won’t be commenting any further.”

James and Chloe first met in 2014, and tied the knot in December 2018.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in February 2022, and welcomed a baby girl named Bodhi Rae Georgia Haskell that August.