Chloe Ferry pays tribute to her father on the day of his funeral

Chloe Ferry has paid tribute to her father on the day of his funeral.

The Geordie Shore star’s beloved dad died last month after being diagnosed with cancer.

Taking to Instagram today ahead of his burial, the 26-year-old shared a photo of her cuddling into her dad when she was a child.

She captioned the post: “RIP dad you was taken from us too soon 💔 you’ll always be in my heart miss and love you always 👼”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Chloe wrote: “Today is my dad’s funeral it’s going to be the hardest day of my life but it helps me to know you’re looking over me.”

The TV personality also shared a video of the snow outside, and wrote: “Snowing for you.”

Sharing the news of her father’s death last month, Chloe wrote on Instagram: “I’ve struggled to write this and still can’t accept it what I’m about to say!”

“I’m a very open person and normally happy to share all details of my life, however this is a time where I really need to have some privacy. I sadly lost my dad after his battle with cancer and it still doesn’t feel real!”

“I am going to take a break from social media and work commitments. As a family we are all dealing with this and trying to come to terms with it. I’d really appreciate it if I was given some time to deal with it in my own way!”