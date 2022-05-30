Childcare specialist Amber Beckford revealed as tenth contestant for Love Island 2022

Childcare specialist Amber Beckford has been revealed as the tenth contestant for Love Island 2022.

The 24-year-old from London is looking to find a boyfriend on the hit dating show, which returns to our screens next week.

Explaining why she signed up for the show, Amber said: “I think it just feels like the right time. This year it definitely feels like it’s two feet in. I feel like now I’m most definitely ready, and wanting to look for a boyfriend.”

When asked what she will bring to the villa, Amber replied: “Hopefully fun! Have some chit chat with the girls. I can definitely be opinionated so I’m not sure how that’s going to go down. As I work with kids I have patience with kids but adults, they annoy me!”

Sharing her dating icks, Amber said: “I don’t like guys that show off. I don’t like flashy, showy-offy guys – just have a personality and make me laugh. There was this one guy and he was trying to purposefully show off his car keys and we were literally in the middle of a restaurant!”

Amber will join real estate agent Andrew Le Page, pharmaceutical sales specialist Ikenna Ekwonna, Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma, business owner Davide Sanclimenti, dancer Tasha Ghouri, Welsh student Liam Llewellyn, hotel waitress Indiyah Polack, Irish scientist Dami Hope and Welsh paramedic Paige Thorne in the villa.

The 2022 series of Love Island will premiere on ITV and Virgin Media Two on June 6 at 9pm.