Real estate agent Andrew Le Page is the latest contestant confirmed for Love Island 2022.

The 27-year-old from Guernsey will join pharmaceutical sales specialist Ikenna Ekwonna, Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma, business owner Davide Sanclimenti, dancer Tasha Ghouri, Welsh student Liam Llewellyn, hotel waitress Indiyah Polack, Irish scientist Dami Hope and Welsh paramedic Paige Thorne in the villa.

Speaking about why he signed up for the show, Andrew said: “Because I’m actually single for once, so I thought why not? This is the best time to give it a go.”

When asked what makes him a good partner, the soon-to-be reality star said: “When I’m with someone I’m very loyal, I’m a good boyfriend as when I’m with someone I’m all for them.”

Sharing his most memorable dating experience, Andrew recalled: “With my ex, we went out for dinner for her birthday. I pretended that I got her absolutely nothing and she was kind of fuming. Then I whipped out that, ‘We’re actually going to Paris tomorrow’. She was very happy with that!”

The 2022 series of Love Island will premiere on ITV and Virgin Media Two on June 6 at 9pm.