Love Island 2022 lineup: ‘Italian Stallion’ Davide Sanclimenti looking for his ‘soulmate’ in the villa

Davide Sanclimenti has joined the Love Island 2022 lineup.

The 27-year-old business owner will join dancer Tasha Ghouri, Welsh student Liam Llewellyn, hotel waitress Indiyah Polack, Irish scientist Dami Hope and Welsh paramedic Paige Thorne in the villa when the show kicks off next Monday, June 6.

Speaking ahead of the show, Davide said: “I think Love Island is going to be so much fun. I’m going to be the Italian stallion in the Villa! With my Italian charm, I can also be a very romantic guy.”

He continued: “I’m good looking and I’ve realised since I first arrived in Manchester, a lot of English girls actually love me. They love to be around me and I love to be around them.”

“It’s going to be fun, I’m looking forward to it. I want to find my soulmate, find my person so I can actually build something in the future, grow with them, be a family.”

“I’ve got a good heart, I’m a very deep person. For the people around me, I’m always there, ready to support and help them in a moment of need.”

The 2022 series of Love Island will premiere on ITV and Virgin Media Two on June 6 at 9pm.