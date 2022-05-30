Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma confirmed for Love Island 2022

Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma has been confirmed for Love Island 2022.

The 19-year-old, who previously shut down rumours she had signed up for the dating show, was announced as part of the lineup this morning.

The international dressage rider said: “I would say I’m fun, flirty and fiery. I think I’m good at giving advice, I’m a good person to talk to, I’m very honest. If I want the same guy, I’d do it but in a nice respectful way.”

She added: “Sport has always been a big thing for me and my family. My dad was a professional football player. I’ve competed for Great Britain in dressage since I was 11-years-old.”

“I’ve travelled all across Europe competing in big arenas in big competitions. I would say I’m very competitive. [When it comes to relationships] I will always go for what I want.

“But at the same time, I’m not going to mess up something for someone who is in a proper relationship or get in the way of a couple if they have a genuine connection. I wouldn’t do anything to another girl that I wouldn’t be happy with them doing to me.”

It comes after Gemma told The Daily Mail in March: “I watch [Love Island] every summer but right now it’s not something I would consider doing because I am not looking for love at the moment.”

“I’m not sure I would be able to kiss 10 boys in a row but I do think it’s a great show. Boys aren’t on the cards right now.”

Gemma also said at the time that her dad “wouldn’t be very happy” if she appeared on the reality show, but said she would consider signing up when she was older and had moved out of her parent’s house.

Business owner Davide Sanclimenti, dancer Tasha Ghouri, Welsh student Liam Llewellyn, hotel waitress Indiyah Polack, Irish scientist Dami Hope and Welsh paramedic Paige Thorne have also been confirmed for Love Island 2022.

The 2022 series of Love Island will premiere on ITV and Virgin Media Two on June 6 at 9pm.