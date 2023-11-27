Chart-topping singer ‘frontrunner to represent the UK at Eurovision 2024’

Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander is reportedly the frontrunner to represent the UK at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

The 68th annual contest will take place in Malmö, Sweden between May 7 and May 11.

The 33-year-old, who is said to be a huge fan of Eurovision, is reportedly “desperate” and “in advanced talks” to be the UK’s official entry.

According to The UK Sun, Olly has pitched a tune penned by Dua Lipa and her producer Danny L Harle – the mastermind behind her recent hit Houdini.

A source told the publication: “It’s a dream come true for Olly. Things aren’t quite locked in but he is a favourite with bosses.”

“Olly has said for ages he wants to have a crack at it – and after teaming up with Danny for the song he thinks we have a great shot.”

“He is aware people say that no established act in their right mind would go on the show due to the UK’s track record but as far as he is concerned that’s just ­snobbery.”

Olly has been frontman of Years & Years since 2010, releasing singles such as King, Desire and Shine.

The 33-year-old is hoping to be a successful Eurovision entry for the UK.

Last year, the UK entered Mae Muller with her track I Wrote A Song – finishing 25th with just 24 points.