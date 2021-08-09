Cara De La Hoyde reveals why she doesn’t speak to her Love Island co-stars

The 31-year-old won the show in 2016 with her now-husband Nathan Massay

Cara De La Hoyde has revealed why she doesn’t speak to her Love Island co-stars.

The 31-year-old won the show back in 2016 alongside Nathan Massay – who she married three years later and shares two children with.

The reality star took part in an Instagram Q&A on Sunday, and was asked by a fan does she still speak to anyone from her series apart from her husband.

The mum-of-two replied: “Some.”

She later explained: “It’s not that I don’t speak to them or go out of my way not to But as many parents can understand, people’s likes and interests change.”

“I’m sure none of my fellow Islanders would be that bothered about me telling them about what nappies I’m using for Delilah or how me tumble has a new spotty bag.”

After revealing she isn’t watching the current season, Cara was asked: “Don’t you feel as connected to Love Island anymore??”

She replied: “It’s not that I don’t feel connected. Love Island will always be a massive part of my life and I will always be so thankful to it for every opportunity it gave me.”

“But I’m now 31 with 2 children and a husband so it’s just not something that I related to anymore when I actually get a chance to watch TV. Normally I’m stuck watching Cbeebies.”

