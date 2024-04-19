BBC Radio 1 star Arielle Free ties the knot in star-studded Ibiza wedding – with guests including Calvin Harris

BBC Radio 1 star Arielle Free has married her longterm love George Pritchard.

The couple tied the knot in a stunning Ibiza wedding on Thursday.

The 36-year-old was joined by her Radio 1 colleague Vick Hope and her superstar DJ husband Calvin Harris for the intimate ceremony.

In pictures and videos shared on social media, the bride wowed in a white satin gown with an off-the shoulder detail.

Other famous faces spotted at the bash included TOWIE star Jake Hall.

The newlyweds hosted their reception at the Cala Gracioneta restaurant, overlooking the ocean.

Arielle’s love of music was on full display as she had DJ Fat Tony providing the tunes for their wedding after-party.

Her new hubby is also a big music fanatic, and works as the Director Of Events & Talent at Defected Records.